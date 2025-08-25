Labour deputy mayor under fire for suggesting women like to be beaten

The Labour Party’s deputy mayor in Mqabba, Jonathan Dingli is facing criticism for a comment he wrote under a Facebook by ONE News, where the former suggested that women like to be beaten.

On Monday, Dingli commented, “I must say, you should’ve been born a woman, because you like being beaten too much.”

In a statement, the Nationalist Party condemned the insensitive comment, which they noted came at a time “when our country is running an ongoing campaign against all forms of domestic violence, particularly violence against women.”

The PN noted that as a local councillor, Dingli is expected to promote respect, especially for domestic violence survivors.

“In light of this case, the PN minority leader in Mqabba Noel Galea, together with councillor Owen Sciberras are calling on the Commissioner for Domestic Violence to condemn the deputy mayor’s statement.”

The councillors urged the commissioner to demand a public apology from the mayor and to call for his resignation as deputy mayor and councillor.

“Should this not happen, the Labour Party itself should insist on his resignation.”

The local councillors also passed on the information to Mqabba Mayor, Grace Marie Zerafa, and asked her to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the comment.

“Failure to do so would mean she is effectively endorsing what was said – even as a woman herself.”