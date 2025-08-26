Malta International Airport proposes dedicated lane for ride-hailing vehicles

The Malta International Airport (MIA) plans to reconfigure its main public car park, including the introduction of a dedicated Y-plate lane for taxis and ride-hailing vehicles.

The upgrade, outlined in a recently presented planning application will also add 66 additional parking spaces and reorganise landscaping around the facility, aiming to improve accessibility and passenger flow.

A spokesperson for MIA explained that the airport has commissioned a traffic study to address congestion along the airport ring road. Based on the study’s recommendations, the main car park will be redesigned to include a perimeter lane exclusively for Y-plate vehicles.

“This will allow taxis and ride-hailing vehicles to pick up and drop off passengers directly from the car park, thereby easing traffic in the area,” the spokesperson explained.

Once the upgrade is complete, passengers using ride-hailing services will be guided to level -1 of the car park via a tunnel, leading to a designated pick-up and drop-off point. Ride-hailing operators will update their applications so that the location is clearly marked, ensuring that passengers and drivers can easily find it.

The airport confirmed that temporary measures introduced in July, which included a new ride-hailing pick-up point in the main outdoor car park, will remain in place until the reconfiguration is completed.

Passengers are already being directed from the welcomers’ hall to the car park. According to MIA the only change in the new plans will be that Y-plate vehicles will also use this route for drop-offs, which were previously managed at the terminal façade.

Before the new temporary system came in place in July, passengers who booked taxis through ride-hailing services like Uber, Bolt, and eCabs were picked up right outside the arrivals hall.

That decision followed calls from the Malta Taxi Licensed Association for a separate pick-up point for ride-hailing taxis, located further away from arrivals.

The planned upgrade reflects a broader trend at airports globally, where dedicated lanes for taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are increasingly used to reduce congestion, improve safety, and streamline passenger flows.