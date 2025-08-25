Domestic Violence Commissioner, Rebecca Buttigieg, condemn PL local councillor's derogatory comment

The Commissioner on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence and the Parliamentary Secretary for Equality have condemned the derogatory comments of Mqabba’s deputy mayor.

The condemnation comes after Jonathan Dingli, a PL deputy mayor, suggested that women like to be beaten. On a Facebook post showing PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia, Dingli wrote, “I must say, you should’ve been born a woman, because you like being beaten too much.”

Following this, Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan condemned the “derogatory comments that could promote violence against women.”

In a Facebook post, the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence said that it is currently trying to raise awareness about the abuse of technology and social media as tools to spread ideas that lead to abuse.

The commission said that consequences of such behavior are the reinforcement of a misogynistic culture that leads to further inequalities and gender-based violence.

“When such comments are made by individuals with political responsibility, accountability is essential, as they have a greater impact on Maltese society.”

Meanwhile Parliamentary Secretary for Equality, Rebecca Buttigieg described such comments as unacceptable, adding that they show how crucial it is to keep eradicating such attitudes.