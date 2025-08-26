Deputy mayor’s half-hearted apology over sexist comment is enough for Labour

After Labour deputy mayor Jonathan Dingli's half-hearted apology over a sexist comment on Facebook, the party’s leadership does not feel it should take any further action.

Deputy leader and MEP Alex Agius Saliba told MaltaToday while the comment does not reflect the party’s values, he feels the issue does not warrant further action.

“As a Party we spoke with him just yesterday. We made it clear that that speech does not reflect the values and principles of the Party. He was asked to issue a public apology for what he said, and we do not feel that further action is necessary,” he told MaltaToday.

On Monday, Dingli commented, “I must say, you should’ve been born a woman, because you like being beaten too much,” with reference to PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia.

In comments to the Times, the mayor doubled down on his remarks, saying women derived sexual pleasure from being hit.

“The Maltese like to say that a woman enjoys being beaten (tissawwat) even while having sex with somebody,” he said at the time.

The deputy mayor later on Monday issued a half-hearted apology, saying his comment was “taken out of context,” and he apologises “if someone was offended”.

Dingli on Tuesday also posted a photo of him in sunglasses smiling, with a caption reading that “today is a day of relaxation”.

His comment also drew condemnation from the Commissioner on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence and the Parliamentary Secretary for Equality.