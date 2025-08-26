Environmental NGOs say Planning Board election is 'compromised', urge halt to process

A number of environmental NGOs have called for the suspension of an upcoming election to appoint their representative on the Planning Authority (PA) Board, claiming the process has been “seriously compromised.”

The online vote, scheduled for September 25 and 26, will determine who represents eNGOs on the board. The controversy stems from the appointment of architect Jorge Spiteri earlier this summer, which the NGOs argue was illegal.

On July 18, the term of outgoing representative Romano Cassar expired. Instead of allowing the NGOs to select their own nominee, as required by law, the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) directly nominated Spiteri, who was immediately installed on the PA Board.

The NGOs said they had made clear from the start that they wished to re-appoint Cassar for a second term, and urged Spiteri to step aside.

Despite their objections, Spiteri remains in the role and is now standing for election to the position against Cassar.

The environmental groups argue that Spiteri’s candidacy is marred by conflicts of interest.

He currently serves as deputy chair of the MCVS, the very body overseeing the election process, and also works with the Ministry for Gozo and Planning. According to the NGOs, this makes it impossible for him to represent their interests independently.

“Having Mr. Spiteri as the eNGO representative on the PA Board borders on the surreal,” the groups said in a joint statement. “As an employee of the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, Mr. Spiteri can never freely and genuinely represent the interests of the environmental organisations.”

The NGOs reiterated their call for Spiteri to resign from the board and withdraw his nomination.

The statement was endorsed by the Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, BirdLife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Wirt Għawdex, and Għawdix.