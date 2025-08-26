Drivers found guilty of killing people while under the influence will get effective prison time

Camilleri uploaded a photo of a roadside testing kit that was subject to market research.

He explained that through the changes, authorities will have the power to test drivers for drug and alcohol consumption randomly, and will no longer require reasonable doubt.

Camilleri said that anyone found guilty of killing others, even involuntarily, while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, will no longer be eligible for suspended sentences.

Meanwhile, the fines and penalties for those who are caught driving under the influence will increase.

The Home Affairs Minister also said that through the changes, the prosecution will have the power to request a suspension of one’s driving licence while they are subject to ongoing court cases.

The planned changes to the law come after a series of alcohol-fuelled accidents that claimed innocent lives made headlines throughout the summer.

On Facebook, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the measures are intended to warn those who drive recklessly.

He added that road enforcement "has already been improved," adding that government will continue to push for safety on the roads through interministerial efforts.