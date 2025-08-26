Drivers found guilty of killing people while under the influence will get effective prison time
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announces a set of changes to deter drivers from driving under the influence including random roadside drug and alcohol testing
Drivers found guilty of killing others while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can no longer get a suspended sentence.
This is one of a number of changes aimed at deterring people from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that throughout the summer, government was concluding a number of internal and external consultation processes that will lead to a reform that will, among other things, introduce roadside drug testing.
Camilleri uploaded a photo of a roadside testing kit that was subject to market research.
He explained that through the changes, authorities will have the power to test drivers for drug and alcohol consumption randomly, and will no longer require reasonable doubt.
Camilleri said that anyone found guilty of killing others, even involuntarily, while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, will no longer be eligible for suspended sentences.
Meanwhile, the fines and penalties for those who are caught driving under the influence will increase.
The Home Affairs Minister also said that through the changes, the prosecution will have the power to request a suspension of one’s driving licence while they are subject to ongoing court cases.
The planned changes to the law come after a series of alcohol-fuelled accidents that claimed innocent lives made headlines throughout the summer.
On Facebook, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the measures are intended to warn those who drive recklessly.
He added that road enforcement "has already been improved," adding that government will continue to push for safety on the roads through interministerial efforts.
Insurance Association hails tougher penalties
In a statement later on Tuesday, the Insurance Association Malta (IAM) welcomed government's planned changes.
The IAM said that it had been actively lobbying for such measures for a number of years.
"IAM welcomes the fact that Malta is moving closer towards the introduction of strong and effective roadside testing, building on best practices already used in other EU member states."
The association said that these changes will serve as a step towards better protection for road users.