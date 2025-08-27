Planning Authority refuses Momentum's FOI request on Planning reform bills

Momentum Party has condemned the Planning Authority’s refusal to answer their Freedom of Information request, claiming it is “nothing short of an insult to the Maltese people.”

“This is a textbook case of concealment, collusion, and contempt for transparency. The Maltese public deserves to know who is influencing laws that will affect our country for generations,” Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola said in a statement on Wednesday.

In July, Cassola filed a Freedom of Information request to demand full transparency regarding the drafting of the two controversial bills 143 and 144 which are set to overhaul Malta's planning system.

The FOI request specifically asks for details of all meetings held between government officials and key figures in the development industry. Momentum is seeking minutes and records of consultations with representatives of the Malta Development Association, as well as prominent developers.

The proposed law significantly enhances the discretionary power of the Planning Board to make decisions that appear to deviate from existing policies. Specifically, it states that where plans, policies, and regulations impose fixed or prescriptive conditions, the Planning Board may justify a departure based on spatial, architectural, or contextual considerations.

“The PA refused to reveal the identity of the persons consulted. What is being hidden? Were these meetings just cosy insider sessions to give developers an advantage and allow them to speculate?” Cassola questioned.

Cassola highlighted the refusal to reveal the remuneration paid from public funds. “Taxpayers are footing the bill for unnamed advisors to draft laws that will damage the environment, reward lawbreakers, and penalise law-abiding citizens. There is absolutely no justification for this secrecy.”