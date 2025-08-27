WATCH | Former president, deputy PM demand action from EU institutions over Gaza atrocities

Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and former deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech write letter to European Commission, European Parliament and European Council Presidents demanding action and accountability in Gaza

Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and former deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech have called on European institutions to honour their legal, moral and political responsibilities in the face of atrocities in Gaza.

“We want to make it clear the institutions are not working in our name,” they told journalists. “The killing and starvation of children and civilians is not collateral damage; it is a dehumanising violation of fundamental rights.”

In an open letter to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signatories presented a list of demands.

The key demands include the recognition of the Palestinian state in line with international law and the EU’s declaration it supports a two-state solution; a determined push towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the provision of immediate and unhindered access for food and water.

They are also demanding all parties are held accountable under international law, effective action including sanctions and the suspension of the EU Association Agreement; the imposition of an arms embargo to prevent European weapons and technologies from being used by Israel, and declaration of opposition to all territorial expansion and demographic change in occupied Palestinian territory.

“Now is the time for the Union to show its up to the task of delivering its core values, championing human rights and dignity. Gaza has sadly and profoundly compromised, debilitated and seriously jeopardised the credibility and relevance of the European Project, something we citizens do not want,” they said.

They said it should be manifestly evident to the European leadership that history’s verdict will be harsh, and will find their apathy and unresponsiveness to the ongoing suffering of innocent Palestinians, humanitarian workers and journalists, unacceptable.

“However, we will not wait for history to pass judgment. We want to make it clear that the institutions are not acting in our name,” they said. “In the face of so many brutal transgressions, silence is not diplomacy. Detachment is not neutrality. Indifference is unjustified and indefensible.”