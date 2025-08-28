Second group of NGOs calls out criticism of Jorge Spiteri on Planning Board

A group of environmental NGOs has called out another group of NGOs following criticism levelled against Jorge Spiteri.

“The criticism levelled at Spiteri is unfair and misguided, and counterproductive to the interests of civil society. Whilst we agree the procedure regarding his appointment did not follow any set protocol – as has happened in the past with previous nominations – this is not down to any action or manoeuvring from Spiteri’s side, who has immediately sought to rectify matters,” they said.

On Tuesday, eNGOs called for the suspension of an upcoming election to appoint their representative on the Planning Authority (PA) Board, claiming the process has been “seriously compromised.” The controversy stems from the appointment of architect Jorge Spiteri earlier this summer, which the NGOs argue was illegal.

The second group of NGOs said the statement ignores the wider context, which includes Spiteri’s track record in activism, and also his personal integrity, “on which nobody has any reason to cast any doubts.”

“His employment in a government entity is not sufficient to declare a conflict of interest. Conflict of interest arises if one has personal or corporate interest in the material being discussed or decided upon; in this case, it would arise if and when Spiteri chooses to represent his employer over the eNGOs,” they said.

They went on to say that here are several activists, even among the eNGOs who issued the statement, who are employed by the government or receive funding from the state.

“Nobody doubts their integrity, because their track record speaks for them,” they said. “We also take note of the fact that Spiteri immediately sought to build a rapport with the eNGOs, and organised a meeting for these groups in August where he took time to outline his vision.”

The second group said as eNGOs, they believe the representative on the planning board should be inclusive and representative of all registered groups, something which Spiteri has done since his first day on the board, and which has not been the case in the past.

“Ultimately, we believe that the board representative should be acting to defend the interests of all registered eNGOs – not just those who signed the statement asking for his resignation – and we welcome the news that an election to decide the representative will be held in September,” they said. “We also believe that, in the present scenario, the debate on the PA board representative is a needless distraction in light of the proposed planning reforms, which would render this role completely useless if the government’s bills are approved in this form.”

They concluded by reiterating their confidence in Jorge Spiteri as their representative, and looked forward to the upcoming vote which will decide the issue in a civil and democratic manner.

This statement was signed by: Il-Kollettiv, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, Malta Beekeepers Association, Wirt iz-Zejtun, Breeds of Origin Conservancy, Agrarian Society, and the Foundation for the Conservation of the Maltese Honey Bee.