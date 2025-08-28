PN: Abela succumbs to Labour’s ‘fascist faction’ with Neville Gafa’s return to Castille

The Nationalist Party has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of caving in to Labour’s “fascist faction” after Neville Gafa was reinstated at Castille in a role similar to the one he held under Joseph Muscat’s administration.

In a statement, the PN said Gafa’s return confirms that Abela’s government is nothing more than a continuation of Muscat’s, describing the prime minister as a “puppet” bound by a “Faustian pact” with those exerting pressure from within Labour.

The party noted that this was Gafa’s second appointment in the space of a month, following reports that he had been entrusted with district-level work for the Labour Party in Gozo.

Earlier this week, the Office of the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue, Andy Ellul, confirmed to Times of Malta that Gafa has been re-engaged at the Office of the Prime Minister as a customer care coordinator. Ellul’s spokesperson said Gafa was chosen because of his previous experience in the role.

Gafa, a close ally of Muscat and former chief of staff Keith Schembri, had lost his position at Castille when Abela became prime minister in 2020. His return now, the PN argued, is evidence of the internal pressure Abela is facing from those seeking to reassert Muscat’s influence.

The PN also criticised Gafa’s recent behaviour, highlighting his public attacks against Culture Minister Owen Bonnici over the spending on the Malta Film Awards, which were echoed by Labour special delegate Jason Micallef. Abela had defended Bonnici at the time, but the PN said the new appointment shows the prime minister has “swallowed his words” by accepting Gafa back at the OPM.

The statement further recalled that Gafa had fronted what it described as a “malicious campaign” against PN MPs, accusing them of skipping parliamentary work, claims which were later dismissed entirely by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. Despite this, the PN noted, neither Abela nor Gafa have issued an apology.

Gafa has long been a controversial figure, having previously faced allegations of involvement in a multi-million-euro medical visa racket, where Libyan nationals were allegedly charged thousands of euros to access treatment in Malta.