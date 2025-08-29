WATCH | Tenants recount tales of abuse, aggression, and racism by former landlord

Disclaimer: This article contains foul language and racist remarks

“They come into our home and go through our things when we’re not there.”

“They bully us, call us dirty black monkeys, and tell us to go back to our country.”

“Everyday we lived in fear that they would come in and scream at us.”

These are some of the harrowing experiences endured by a number of tenants who came forward to speak about their horrific time living under the same landlord.

Despite the fact that not all tenants lived under the same roof at the same time, they all told a similar story. Their landlord was very nice to them when they first met, but after just a few weeks, he became aggressive and intolerable.

After listening to the tenants' stories, a clear pattern emerged: The landlord collects the first month’s rent and deposit, they bully their tenants into leaving, refuse to give their deposit back, and find new tenants.

The landlord in question is Robert Borg, who lives in the same block of flats as his tenants.

This newspaper chose to change the names of some tenants to protect their identity.

The names and images of the landlord’s family are also being withheld, although they are also involved in the story. MaltaToday only approached Borg for a comment since he is the principle interlocutor.

“He tore up my contract when I asked to read it”

Divine was referred to the residence in question by someone he knew, and he moved into his new home in May.

After a few days of living at the flat, Divine asked his landlord to write up a Housing Authority agreement to make his living arrangement official, to which Borg complied and came back with a contract a few days later.

Trouble started when Divine asked to read the contract he was about to sign. “You don’t trust me?” Borg lashed out, calling his tenant a “black monkey” before tearing up the document.

What followed were a few horrible weeks for Divine, who never felt at ease in his own home.

After staying at the Mellieħa flat for one month and two weeks, Divine had had enough. He was forced to sleep on a sofa with no AC or fan, but every time he asked his landlords for something, they would lash out at him.

“If you don’t like it, you can leave,” he was told, until one day, three days before his rent had elapsed, Borg kicked him out. Luckily for Divine, his pastor came to him so he wouldn’t have to move out alone.

His pastor, who also spoke to MaltaToday, also became the target for Borg’s foul language after she told him that Divine could not be kicked out as he had paid rent for the rest of the month.

Borg responded by calling her an “asshole.”

Divine cried as he recounted his story to MaltaToday, explaining that even speaking about his experience brings up horrible memories that he would rather forget.

“I became a shadow of myself in that flat”

From the people who spoke to MaltaToday, David is the one who endured his landlord the longest, as he stayed at the Mellieħa residence for about seven months.

He moved in with two other men named Prince and Ugoh. They were treated very well in the beginning. David explains that Borg and his family invited the trio to eat at their flat a few times, and even gave David some winter clothes.

David explains that Borg and his family seemed to like him more than his room mates. Uncoincidentally, David used to pay his rent one month in advance.

Borg and his wife changed their attitudes when their tenants came to them with complaints. Among the first complaints was the fact that despite the landlords promising they would replace the couch and table in the flat, these never materialised.

Another fight erupted when Borg said he wanted to charge his tenants more money to bring in a cleaner, but the tenants protested that they kept their flat clean on their own. This was unacceptable for Borg, who became very aggressive and started shouting at his tenants, calling them “You dirty Nigerians.”

“I am close to 40 years old, but he made me cry that day,” David explains. After the argument, David went to Borg’s apartment and apologised because he was scared. Borg told him that he could stay, but the others would have to leave, despite the fact that their rent was covered until the end of the month. And so they left.

After the incident, Borg told David that he wanted to bring in a new tenant, adding “If you don’t like it, leave.”

On another occasion, Borg warned David that if he finds out that he is not cleaning the apartment, he would be evicted immediately, leading David to be scared of cooking, in case his landlord would barge in and find dirty dishes.

On other days, Borg would complain and swear at David for cooking fish in the flat.

“I became a shadow of myself in that flat,” David explains.

David says the behaviour of Borg and his wife worsened and they would call him when he was not at home.

David couldn’t bear living there anymore, but he was too afraid to tell his landlords that he wished to leave. So instead of paying his rent one month in advance as he always did, he told Borg that he would pay them at the end of the month.

This didn’t stop Borg’s wife pestering him for money, telling him that she has to pay for her car insurance.

Luckily for David, he also had a friend in the pastor who helped Divine. She told him that she was willing to let him sleep in her home until he found a new residence. So David collected his belongings secretly and started moving his things in the middle of the night so he wouldn’t alert his landlords.

When they found out, David explained that he would no longer live in their property due to their abuse. Borg and his wife were furious and claimed that “the police are tracking” him.

But the story wasn’t over yet. Despite telling the landlords that he would deliver the key to the flat by post, Borg barged into David and the pastor’s church and started shouting yet again.

David told him that he had sent the key by post, but Borg wouldn’t leave without a €25 “deposit” for the key, which he never returned despite the key being delivered.

“They wanted to place cameras in the flat”

MaltaToday also caught up with David’s former roommates, Ugoh and Prince, who told us their side of the story.

The pair tell us that they felt very uncomfortable with Borg and his wife as their landlords, saying that they would go into their flat while they were at work and send them pictures of the apartment.

Prince recounts one episode where the tenants wanted a new TV for the flat as the old one didn’t work, and Borg’s wife told them to buy a TV themselves. Prince, not aware that this wasn’t normal, had spoken about it with his Maltese friends, who were stunned that the landlord would suggest something like this.

Ugoh, on the other hand, tells MaltaToday that he fell out of the landlord’s good graces when he joked about the lights and water not working. Borg responded angrily, “Go back to your shitty country then.”

Most shockingly, the pair explain that one day, the landlords told them that they wanted to place cameras inside the flat, with the tenants saying that they had never heard of something so absurd.

Ugoh and Prince say that since they left the Mellieħa apartment, they are now at peace, and are very happy with their current landlords who are very respectful towards their rights.

Tenant kicked out upon moving in because she is Nepali

Among the tenants we spoke to, Sade*, one of the most vociferous in her criticism of the Borg family abuse.

Her story starts when she moved in along with another roommate who hadn’t yet arrived in Malta from Dubai. Sade explains that when she was shown the flat, she felt as if Borg was rushing her to move in. Nevertheless, she moved in, paid her deposit and first month’s rent, as well as the deposit and rent of her roommate who sent her the money.

A few days later, her friend arrived in Malta and went to Mellieħa to settle into her new home while Sade was at work.

When she came back home, the landlords told her something she didn’t expect. Her roommate was kicked out upon arrival, as the landlords furiously told her that they weren’t told she was from Nepal, and they didn’t want Nepali people in the property.

This incident, as well as another incident involving Divine, who had just moved out before Sade, made her feel increasingly uncomfortable.

She recounts a story of how one day, Borg let himself into her flat without notice and found the AC turned on while Sade was in another room. Despite explaining that she was staying in the room with the AC and had only been gone for a few seconds, Borg took her AC remote.

The tension between Borg and Sade culminated in an incident that was fortunately captured on video. The video shows Borg and his wife screaming and swearing at their tenants in front of their children.

Sade explains that the fight started when she started to ask Borg to refund the rent and deposit that was paid by the Nepali woman. Borg refused, and told Sade to pay her friend instead of paying rent.

Incredibly, the fight broke out when the landlords started to get testy about Sade paying her rent to the Nepali woman instead of them.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Sade said that she could not believe her landlords’ behaviour. This newspaper understands that a police report has been filed against Borg for his aggressive behaviour.

Landlord denies claims

When MaltaToday reached out to Borg to ask him about the numerous claims of abuse from his former tenants, he denied any wrongdoing.

Borg claimed that he reported tenants who threatened him and his son to the police, but he did not clarify which tenants he was referring to.

He further threatened legal action against this newspaper and refused to comment when questioned about the allegations against him.

A clear pattern of abuse

This newspaper spoke to Gabriel Apap, the treasurer and secretary of the tenant union, Solidarjetà. The union has been in contact with some of the tenants since MaltaToday reported on the abuse some foreign tenants face at the hands of their landlords.

Apap explained that according to the tenants’ experiences, the landlords have a system where they take a tenant’s first month’s rent and deposit, and find excuses or bully them out of the property before their contract expires.

He said that while it is true that the property belongs to the landlord, the law clearly states that tenants have a right to enjoy the property as their home while they pay rent. Apap noted that when it comes to owners barging into the flats, landlords must give prior notice to enter the tenants’ homes.

On the case itself, Apap said that the union has been in contact with the landlords, where they stopped them from illegally evicting tenants.

Apap noted that although this case is one of the most extreme forms of abuse, not all landlords show this type of behaviour.

He explained that Solidarjetà is calling for police action against the landlords in question to ensure justice for the tenants.

On a more systemic note, Apap called for a system where landlords are licensed to rent out properties and checks and balances are introduced to ensure that if the landlords are abusive, their licence can be taken away.