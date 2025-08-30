Warnings over state of Riħama Battery were lost in bureaucracy, magisterial inquiry finds

Warnings and reports about the dangerous state of the Riħama Battery in Marsaskala got lost in bureaucracy, leading to the death of Mirabelle Falzon.

Mirabelle was 22 years old when she died after rocks fell on her in St Thomas Bay in July of last year.

A few hours before a press conference delivered by Mirabelle's parents, government said that it will implement a recommendation to establish a single central entity responsible for receiving reports regarding government-owned or private buildings, as well as walls, cliffs, or abandoned structures that pose a danger to the public.

Government did not publish the inquiry.

In its statement, government said that the entity will enable swifter action to be taken and will make it easier for the public to submit urgent reports about hazardous buildings that are at imminent risk of collapse.

Government stressed that the magisterial inquiry notes that the dilapidated state of the Riħama Battery is due to natural processes of erosion.

The statement also included a number of quotes from the inquiry, with one of them pointing out, “In this case, a portion of the cliff face detached and fell, resulting in a fatality. Analysis showed that the cliff is in continued and inevitable retreat. It is unsurprising that the cliff face in question has been experiencing continuous degradation, as indicated by the receding shoreline and the scattered collapse of the battery’s outer enceinte.”