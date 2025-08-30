St Paul's Bay Mayor says it's time to give local councils back control of waste collection

St Paul’s Bay Mayor, Ċensu Galea has urged authorities to give local councils control over the contractors responsible for waste collection amid increasing waste management problems in different localities.

Galea was speaking during a news conference initiated by the Northern Region to speak about growing discontent surrounding the waste collection system.

Galea pointed out the “unfairness” of accusing local councils of neglect when they no longer possess direct control over waste collection.

READ ALSO | Local councils frustrated as enforcement powers remain out of reach

Addressing the specific concerns related to black bag collection, Galea stressed the need for systemic changes, including stricter discipline on what is disposed of in the bags and more enforcement.

Galea stated that local councils currently lack control over the collection routes being used by waste management services.

He insisted that stronger oversight is required for those using the waste collection service, adding that local councils must be granted the authority to implement enforcement systems to strengthen discipline within their communities.

Galea advocated for effective control by local councils over the contractors responsible for waste collection, adding that recyclable waste should be collected more frequently than just once a week.

Galea once again called for adequate resources and action to acknowledge that each locality faces its own unique realities demanding tailored responses. He specifically cited St Paul’s Bay as an example, noting that it alone accounts for nearly 40% of the northern region’s population.

The region’s president Clifford Galea had earlier reiterated the region's commitment to improving residents' quality of life, asserting that no one has an excuse for disposing of waste bags on incorrect days, especially since collection schedules are now widely known.

This information, including door-to-door distribution in multiple languages, such as Arabic and French, applies to all residents, including foreign nationals.