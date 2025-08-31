Mandatory prison terms for drink-driving deaths not a witch hunt, Abela says

Robert Abela has said road safety reforms will introduce mandatory three-year prison sentences for drivers who cause fatal accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Today, if someone is going to drink and drive, they should think twice because they know what the consequences are if they cause someone’s death,” the prime minister explained during an interview on Sunday morning.

Abela said the government was not interested in conducting a “witch hunt” but wanted to make clear the responsibilities faced by anyone who chooses to drive under the influence.

The reforms, which have been months in preparation through extensive consultation with stakeholders, will address what Abela described as a “dangerous anomaly” that has existed for years.

Malta has lacked the legal framework to conduct roadside drug testing, leaving police officers unable to properly investigate suspected drug-impaired driving cases.

Under current legislation, courts have discretion to choose between effective imprisonment, suspended sentences, conditional liberty or probation in cases where drink or drug-driving causes fatalities.

The new laws will remove this discretion, making three-year prison terms mandatory.

Abela emphasised that the reforms come alongside strengthened enforcement. Police traffic sections have conducted 2,000 inspections from January to August this year, three times more than three years ago.

Transport Malta has carried out 6,000 vehicle inspections in the same period, focusing on roadworthiness.

“We have strengthened enforcement, we have also strengthened the financial situation of all the entities carrying out enforcement,” Abela said, noting improvements to collective agreements for enforcement officers and better equipment provision.

The prime minister rejected criticism that the measures were reactive, pointing to months of preparation and consultation. He contrasted the government’s approach with what he described as flawed proposals from the Nationalist Party, which he said contained “mistakes that are the fruit of reaction”.

On planning reform, Abela said the public consultation process closes soon and around 50 submissions were received.

The reforms address what he called decades-old injustices in the planning system, including situations where permits are revoked by the Appeals Court years after development completion.

“We couldn’t continue to have the situation where someone buys legitimately from someone, does their checks, but there was a problem with the property that they didn’t identify, and then realises years later,” Abela said.

A controversial element of the proposed planning reforms is the regularisation of certain illegal developments that predate 2024. Abela stressed this is not a blanket amnesty.

“The authority has the power to refuse sanctioning where the development, for example, causes visual blight or environmental damage,” he said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming budget, Abela described it as “the best budget this country will ever have” whilst maintaining that Malta's economic growth, twice the European average, provides the foundation for sustained social measures.

He announced that energy subsidies for families and businesses will continue unchanged, defending them as necessary corrections for Malta’s geographical disadvantages as an island nation without mainland connections or gas pipelines.

On party financing, Abela rejected suggestions that the state should fund political parties, describing this as a bailout for the PN’s accumulated debts at taxpayers’ expense.

The interview concluded with Abela dismissing the upcoming Nationalist Party leadership contest as a choice between “extremists”, whilst reaffirming his government’s focus on implementing policies, including promised corporate tax reductions for the first €250,000 of annual earnings from 35% to 25%.