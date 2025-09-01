Auxiliary Bishop condemns violence against journalists in Gaza and Middle East

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi has strongly condemned violence against journalists in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza, urging that they be allowed to carry out their work and fulfil their responsibility to report the truth.

His appeal came on the same day that around 200 media outlets from 50 countries, including MaltaToday, joined in a global call to stop the killing of journalists in Gaza by Israel and to demand access for international media.

Referring to Sunday’s Gospel reading (Luke 4:16-30), where Jesus was rejected for speaking the truth, Galea-Curmi drew a parallel with the persecution faced by journalists today. “The work of journalists is precisely to show us reality, the truth of the situation. It is therefore very grave when you even kill those who are showing the truth and seek to eliminate those who reveal reality,” he said.

The bishop recalled that it was thanks to journalists that the world learned of the October 7 Hamas attacks as well as the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli army. He denounced the devastation unfolding in Gaza, pointing to “the destruction of a people, of so many lives, of so many children being killed, of people dying of hunger, of families being forcibly displaced.”

Galea-Curmi concluded with a prayer, asking for the grace to act with courage and determination, remaining faithful to one’s responsibilities just as Jesus did in the face of rejection and persecution.