WATCH | Borg and Delia promise unity regardless of PN leadership election result

PN leadership hopefuls Adrian Delia and Alex Borg made it clear to party members that whoever is elected leader, the PN will head to the next general election as a united front.

In their final debate before Saturday’s leadership election, Alex Borg and Adrian Delia set out their views for the PN.

Among the most eye-catching proposals from Delia was the idea to turn the PN’s HQ into a digital hub with the help of AI in an attempt to present the party’s solutions for different problems to the right target audiences.

Meanwhile, Borg spoke of the use of crowdfunding to financially prepare the party for the next general election.

While their previous debate on Net TV featured a minor tussle between the candidates, the last debate before the election saw the potential leaders presenting a united front.

When asked about his approach to beating Robert Abela in the next election, Delia said that the perseverance he had in the fight to annul the fraudulent Vitals concession shows that he has the right tools to win.

Meanwhile, Borg pointed to MaltaToday’s latest survey to say that he is in a better position to convince middle-of-the-road voters than Delia. Borg also highlighted his proposals for the country that were published on MaltaToday last Sunday.

On the PN’s financial woes, both candidates assured party members that they would get the maximum returns from the party’s assets. Delia said that he plans to strengthen the PN’s income streams to reduce the party’s debt.

Borg explained that he would make sure that any PN band clubs which are closed would be re-opened, and those properties which are being rented would be rented according to their market value.

On a more general note, Borg pledged generational renewal, promising to change the party’s rhetoric, and create a podcast to strengthen PN’s media presence.

He also outlined plans for a youth think tank, a Gozo-focused policy team, and weekly visits to towns to bring the party closer to communities.

Meanwhile, Delia pledged to deploy a youth-led mobile unit to engage younger voters. He also admitted to mistakes he made during his first term as PN leader, claiming that his political inexperience led to such mistakes.

As the debate concluded, Borg framed the election as a choice between moving forward or turning back, while Delia urged members to trust his resilience and experience.