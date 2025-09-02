Youth group plans picnic protest over loss of green space at Ta’ Qali

Youth-led organisation Vuċi Kollettiva announced the protest, set for 6 September at midday, as part of its campaign to pressure authorities to reverse recent works at Ta’ Qali.

The group, which has already collected over 2,500 petition signatures in just three days, says gravel has turned the once vibrant park into an unwelcoming and unsafe space that traps heat, harms biodiversity, and deprives families, children and pet owners of one of Malta’s last green gathering places.

The picnic protest will see participants bring blankets, food, and games to reclaim the space “the way it’s meant to be enjoyed”. Supporters are being encouraged to wear green to symbolise the campaign to restore Ta’ Qali’s “green heart”.

Vuċi Kollettiva argues that replacing grass with gravel prioritises short-term convenience over long-term environmental and social well-being. The group is instead advocating for measures such as upgraded irrigation to support grass growth, free water fountains, and more recycling bins. It also insists that concerts and events can be held on grass, as is common abroad, without sacrificing the park’s ecology.

The group is urging the Planning Authority and government to clarify whether gravel is intended to be a permanent feature, or whether public calls for restoration will be heeded.

Last week, photos of the renovated Ta' Qali park angered many on social media, who commented that the layer of gravel laid down in the area makes the space look barren.

Jason Micallef, who heads the national park, had told Times of Malta that the gravel was laid down to prevent the soil from turning into dust in the hotter months and causing a nuisance during concerts and festivals.