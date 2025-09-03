Magħtab recycling plant will process 70,000 tonnes of waste yearly by 2030

A facility to process recyclable waste being proposed in Magħtab will handle about 70,000 tonnes of waste annually by 2030, according to projections based on population growth.

The information comes from the environment impact assessment (EIA) for the facility that has just been issued for public consultation.

The study forecasts an increase of 3.7kg of recyclable waste per person, and an estimated population growth of 33,500 people by 2030.

The overall figure also assumes that half of the recyclable content currently disposed of in black bags will instead be separated at source and the Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS) will continue reducing the number of mixed plastics and bottles entering the waste stream.

The materials recovery facility (MRF), as it is referred to in official terminology, will be built at the ECOHIVE complex in Magħtab, which is home to other major projects that have yet to materialise. The complex will also include an incinerator for non-recyclable waste, an organic waste processing plant and an incinerator for hazardous waste that comes from medical facilities and animal waste.

The MRF study confirms the project’s crucial role in helping Malta reach EU recycling targets but also identifies environmental impacts linked to its development including the possible relocation or uprooting of 244 protected trees found in the area.

The EIA covers the MRF in isolation, with cumulative impacts of the other plants forming part of the complex considered only for noise and visual changes.

Recyclables will be collected in two separate streams: Fibre, which includes cardboard, paper and magazines, and containers, comprising plastic bottles, pots, tubs, trays, metal cans, plastic film and beverage containers. Glass will not be processed at the MRF.

The plant’s capacity will cater for 40,000 tonnes per year of fibre and 30,000 tonnes per year of containers.

The facility will use automated sorting systems to process the two streams, replacing current reliance on manual lines. Around 160 refuse collection vehicle trips per week will be required to service the site.

Recycling targets: From 10% to 65%

Malta must achieve a recycling rate of 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035. Data analysed in the report shows that while Maltese households generate relatively low volumes of waste compared to EU averages, the country’s recycling rates remain below the European mean of 39%. The EIA cites a mean recycling rate of just 10% for the entire period between 2000 and 2020 but does not provide more recent statistics.

According to the report, closure of the Sant’ Antnin plant in Marsaskala, following a fire in 2017 left Malta without a dedicated MRF. But a temporary facility with a 40,000-tonne annual capacity was approved in the ECOHIVE complex in 2024. This was intended to fill the gap until the new plant with a greater capacity is constructed.

The site selected for the development lies east of the Ta’ Żwejra landfill, covering a total footprint of 21,373sq.m. Of this, the MRF building will occupy 11,900sq.m with welfare facilities covering 400sq.m and the remainder allocated to vehicle access and manoeuvring.

Environmental impact

The land is currently agricultural, featuring shallow terraced fields, rubble walls and low-lying vegetation. An agricultural survey concluded that the site has poor soils, low fertility and no irrigation, limiting its use to hay cultivation. The EIA states that the development will permanently change land use within the footprint from agricultural to industrial.

The project will affect 244 protected trees. Some of these may be transplanted to a landscaped area within the site, while others will be removed and replaced through compensatory planting as guided by the Environment and Resources Authority.

The report also identifies ecological impacts. Construction could disturb breeding sites for the Sardinian Warbler, Zitting Cisticola and Blue Rock Thrush if works take place during the nesting season. Artificial light could affect seabird colonies within five kilometres of the site, including the Yelkouan Shearwater colony on St Paul’s Islands. Recommended mitigation measures include avoiding night works.

Other issues raised include dust and noise during excavation and a potential fire hazard linked to the handling of plastics. Proposed mitigation involves barriers around the site, wheel-washing facilities and dust suppression.

According to the study, the facility will also have indirect environmental benefits. By diverting recyclables from the landfill, it will reduce the risk of plastics entering the marine environment and becoming accessible to birds and other wildlife.

The visual impact of the project is described as “ugly but necessary” but the impacts are minimised by stone cladding and an injection of greenery and open spaces.

How the MRF plant will operate

Waste treatment will begin with separation at source, typically using grey or green bags in households and businesses, which are then collected through various collection systems. Refuse collection vehicles will deliver the waste to the ECOHIVE complex, where it will be received by Wasteserv, the government agency.

Once on site, the material streams will be introduced into the processing line via a bag splitter using loading shovels. The feedstock will then pass through multiple stages of sorting, including size segregation, magnetic separation, ballistic separation, and optical sorting, allowing different materials to be separated efficiently. At each stage, clean and sorted products will be extracted for further processing or recycling.