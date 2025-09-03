Jason Micallef slams 'fake news' after concerns over gravel installed at Ta' Qali's picnic area
Jason Micallef’s comment comes amid plans for a protest and petition organised by a group of young activists who have taken issue with the gravel installation
Jason Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park management, has branded concerns over the gravel installed at the Ta’ Qali picnic area as “fake news”.
Micallef’s comment comes amid plans for a protest and petition organised by a group of young activists who have taken issue with the gravel installation.
The group argues that the gravel has turned the park into an unwelcoming and unsafe space that traps heat, harms biodiversity, and deprives families, children and pet owners of one of Malta’s last green gathering places.
In response, Micallef stated that the “fake news” was spread by those who profit from it, or others who “cannot stand to see the success story we accomplished” in Ta’ Qali.
Micallef explained that the works on the picnic area improved the ground and addressed the concerns surrounding the soil which “turns to dust in the summer,” which discourages people from using the area.
Meanwhile, the group organising the protest, Vuċi Kollettiva, stated that replacing grass with gravel prioritises short-term convenience over long-term environmental and social well-being. The group is instead advocating for measures such as upgraded irrigation to support grass growth, free water fountains, and more recycling bins. It also insists that concerts and events can be held on grass, as is common abroad, without sacrificing the park’s ecology.
The group is urging the Planning Authority and government to clarify whether gravel is intended to be a permanent feature, or whether public calls for restoration will be heeded.
The protest has also been endorsed by the Momentum Party. The party's committee member, Natasha Azzopardi stated that, "It is shameful that a vast stretch of land where vegetation was growing naturally has been covered in gravel, following instructions from the Ministry of Works Ta' Qali National Park Unit."