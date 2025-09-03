Jason Micallef slams 'fake news' after concerns over gravel installed at Ta' Qali's picnic area

Jason Micallef, who heads the Ta’ Qali National Park management, has branded concerns over the gravel installed at the Ta’ Qali picnic area as “fake news”.

Micallef’s comment comes amid plans for a protest and petition organised by a group of young activists who have taken issue with the gravel installation.

The group argues that the gravel has turned the park into an unwelcoming and unsafe space that traps heat, harms biodiversity, and deprives families, children and pet owners of one of Malta’s last green gathering places.

In response, Micallef stated that the “fake news” was spread by those who profit from it, or others who “cannot stand to see the success story we accomplished” in Ta’ Qali.