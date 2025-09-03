ID card renewal service rolled out in local councils to reach 160,000 expiring documents

The government agency Identita has expanded its renewal service for expiring ID cards to local councils across Malta, making it easier for people to update their documents as around 160,000 identity cards issued 10 years ago are set to expire this year.

So far, 119,679 Maltese and Gozitan citizens have renewed their ID cards, leaving some 72,000 still pending renewal, the agency said. The initiative builds on the success of a similar service in Gozo, where all renewals were completed directly through local councils.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, launching the service, said the move ensures renewals are carried out “efficiently and effectively, and closer to the people”.

Identita CEO Edric Zahra added that the expansion responds to rising demand for services and is intended to reduce inconvenience. He explained that while standard renewals can now be carried out through local councils, changes such as name or address updates, or replacement of lost cards, still require an appointment at the Identity Card Section in Blata l-Bajda.

Earlier this year, Identita processed a record 860 renewal applications in a single day during the EXPO, a 60% increase compared to last year’s event.

Identity cards in Malta are valid for 10 years, with renewal mandatory once they expire. First made compulsory in 1976 for citizens aged 18 and over, the legal requirement now applies from the age of 14. The latest ID cards feature enhanced security safeguards to better protect against forgery and identity manipulation.