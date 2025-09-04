Population growth, sustainability and over-construction among issues Malta Chamber wants addressed

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has urged government to address Malta’s rapid population growth, unchecked construction and environmental sustainibilty among other issues, warning inaction risks undermining long-term prosperity.

In its Pre-Budget Document 2026, the chamber said these challenges, along with planning, weak enforcement, slow digitalisation, procurement and governance issues, are preventing improvements in quality of life and economic growth.

Chamber president William Spiteri Bailey said more than 200 proposals had been submitted to government, opposition and stakeholders over the past year, but the country’s systemic issues remain unresolved.

He said the new document highlights 47 priority reforms that align with government’s Envision 2050 strategy.

“The road ahead will be challenging, but the necessity is undeniable. The future of our nation depends on thedecisions we make today,” Spiteri Bailey said.

Chief executive Marthese Portelli said businesses need confidence in a responsive administration to continue investing. She warned that unless Malta tackles its deep-rooted problems, including falling productivity and deteriorating quality of life, the country risks an economic slowdown.

The chamber’s proposals focus on sustainable growth, citizen-centred services, a more resilient public sector and education system, and better use of land and sea resources. They call for reforms in taxation, digitalisation, planning, energy, infrastructure, waste management and heritage restoration, among other areas.

The organisation also stressed taxpayer money should be directed towards capital investment rather than recurrent spending, and that public services must be streamlined and interconnected with real-time tracking to eliminate duplication.

“Ethical businesses must be supported through reforms that cut bureaucracy, strengthen enforcement, modernise infrastructure and boost productivity,” Portelli said. “Only then can Malta attract high-value investment and sustain long-term prosperity.”

She added that “the road ahead is not simple, nor is it without difficulty. Malta’s future depends on the courage and resolve to act now. Now is the time for action, not hesitation.”