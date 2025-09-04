Ian Borg in talks with US Secretaries of Treasury, Interior, and Energy

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg met with senior US officials as talks centred around trade agreements between the US and the EU.

Borg held talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Energy issues featured in Borg’s exchanges with Burgum and Wright, who reviewed both countries’ strategies in the sector.

The US officials welcomed Malta’s growing role in maritime security, citing the newly launched Global Centre for Maritime Sanctions Monitoring (GCMSM) in Malta as a key contribution to international enforcement efforts.

The talks also touched on expanding travel links. Borg said negotiations to secure direct air connectivity between Malta and the US were progressing and said that an agreement with an American airline is a “crucial step” for boosting bilateral trade and tourism.