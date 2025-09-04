You should know better, journalist institute tells Jason Micallef

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has condemned threats of legal action made by the head of the Ta’ Qali National Park agency, Jason Micallef.

“As a public official, Micallef should know better than to use the threat of legal action when faced with criticism and genuine concerns over the decision to place gravel and fine sand at the Ta’ Qali picnic area,” the IĠM said.

The statement comes after Micallef has announced he will take podcaster Trudy Kerr to court over a video she posted drawing attention to Ta’ Qali Park’s gravelling.

“Instead of hitting out at people exercising their right to free speech, he should have communicated the reasons for the action taken at Ta’ Qali picnic area in a clear and transparent manner,” the IĠM said.

Calling on the minister to which he is answerable to, to put a stop to this behaviour and ensure that it does not repeat itself, the IĠM called his move unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable that people in public office like Micallef feel empowered to threaten critics with court action. This is nothing short of an attempt to bully critics into silence and thus constitutes an attack on freedom of expression,” they said.