Family says failed vet system led to the death of two-year-old dog

A dog owner has raised concerns over the animal emergency services after suffering the loss of their pet due to being unable to get urgent pet care.

“I spent the early hours dialling vet after vet, but no one picked up. Our dog lost her life because no one was there. This so-called emergency service left us with nothing but trauma. The system has failed us, caring more about money than about animals,” Stefanie Axisa explained in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

They added that one clinic even told them that they only open for emergencies for their own clients.

“This left us with shattered hearts and unanswered questions. We did not just lose a dog, but we lost someone we loved as part of our family. When we looked for help, we found none.”

Earlier this year, the government launched a new scheme offering 24.7 emergency vet services from various licensed clinics.

Currently, the Ta’ Qali Animal Hospital, which provided emergency services during hours when veterinary services are usually unavailable, closed back in 2023.

Last year, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Education Minister Clifton Grima announced the animal hospital would reopen in 2025.

The family also criticised the official animal emergency hotline. They explained that callers are warned of a €5 charge to continue, but stated that even after agreeing, the call rang once before being cut off.

“We lost her because we had no help until normal clinic hours. This is 2025, yet a real emergency system still does not exist. We lost you, but you will stay in our hearts forever,” the owner said.