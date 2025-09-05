Animal Rights Ministry slams vet clinics for refusing care to dog owners

The Ministry for Animal Rights has condemned the recent death of a two-year-old dog that was in urgent need of treatment died after failing to receive emergency care.

“Despite these initiatives, clinics that are legally and duty-bound to provide such emergency services keep on failing patients and pet-owners, a failure which has contributed to the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” the ministry said.

The ministry is now investigating the circumstances of the incident to assess whether veterinary clinics are following the law. It warned that legal steps will be taken against those found in breach of their obligations.

They said the case highlights the need for accessible and reliable emergency veterinary services. It said it has repeatedly reminded the Veterinary Surgeons Association and its members of their duty to provide cover, as required by law.

To help clinics meet their obligations, the ministry said it offered financial support per night shift to ensure they remain open for emergencies.

An Expression of Interest was also issued to support the process.

According to the law, all veterinary clinics are legally required to provide, or be part of, a twenty-four-hour emergency service. This obligation exists so that animals in critical condition receive urgent care at any time of day.

“All veterinary service providers must review their emergency protocols and ensure full availability to prevent such tragic outcomes in the future,” the ministry said.

On Friday, a dog owner raised concerns over the animal emergency services after suffering the loss of their pet due to being unable to get urgent pet care.

“I spent the early hours of Thursday dialling vet after vet, but no one picked up. Our dog lost her life because no one was there. This so-called emergency service left us with nothing but trauma. The system has failed us, caring more about money than about animals,” Stefanie Axisa explained in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

They added that one clinic even told them that they only open for emergencies for their own clients.