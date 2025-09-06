LIVE | Adrian Delia vs Alex Borg: Counting starts at PN headquarters
Party members have cast their votes between Alex Borg and Adrian Delia, with 40% of eligible voters having already made their choice during early polling
Updated at 7:47pm
Almost 86% of eligible PN members cast their vote in the election for a new party leader.
The Nationalist Party’s electoral commission said on Saturday evening that around 85.9% of eligible members cast their vote for the leadership election.
At 1pm, 66% of the party members had cast their vote.
Over 17,000 Nationalist Party members have made their say on who their next party leader should be. Polling stations opened at 9am in Malta and Gozo, and closed at 7pm in Malta and 5pm in Gozo. By the end of the early-voting period last week, around 40% of the 20,700 eligible members had already voted.
The contest pits Borg, a 30-year-old MP campaigning on a platform of youth and renewal, against Delia, the 56-year-old former party leader who is seeking a comeback on the strength of his experience.
A MaltaToday survey published two weeks ago suggested Borg enjoyed broader appeal with the wider electorate.
It was Bernard Grech’s resignation in June that prompted the race. Grech had himself succeeded Delia five years ago.
After Grech stepped down, many in the party hoped that European Parliament president Roberta Metsola would contest. Choosing Brussels over Dar Ċentrali, she stayed put and decided not to run, opening the door for Delia to mount a bid to reclaim his old position.
Shortly after, Delia’s protege Alex Borg announced he will also contest the race.
Despite some disagreements, the two men have pledged to work together after today’s vote.
Their two debates ahead of polling day were carefully stage-managed affairs. They disagreed on Gozo’s electoral fortunes and on the PN’s internal structures, but otherwise focused on unity. Delia promised to transform the PN headquarters into a digital hub with AI-driven campaigning, while Borg pitched crowdfunding and a party podcast as part of his renewal agenda.
An unofficial result is expected by 10pm tonight, with the official declaration to follow at the party’s general convention.
The new leader is then expected to address the media.
Whoever wins, they will become the PN’s fourth leader since 2013.
Alex Borg appears ahead
Sources from inside the hall indicate that Alex Borg is slightly ahead of Adrian Delia, with over 6,000 votes counted so far. Over 17,000 votes were cast.Nicole Meilak
Counting kicks off
Volunteers have started counting the votes, holding up each ballot to confirm validity and then sorting them between Adrian Delia and Alex Borg.Nicole Meilak
Counting process soon underway
We are coming closer to the start of the counting process. All boxes have been opened and the last ballots are being sorted, according to Mario Callus, the chairperson of the PN's electoral commission.
Once the last ballots are sorted, the counting can start.Nicole Meilak
Photos from the counting hall
The sorting process is still underway—there are 17,862 votes to sort after all. The counting hall is also under strict security, with not even journalists and photographers allowed in. But here is a peek into the process as boxes continue to be opened and ballots sorted, with photos provided by the Nationalist Party.
Nicole Meilak
Bernard Grech will stay on as an MP
The outgoing Opposition Leader told party media earlier that he will stay on as an MP after today.
Grech stepped down from the party leadership last June after a MaltaToday survey showed a vote gap of 39,000 votes between the PN and the PL.
He was elected to the role in 2020 in a two-way race between him and Adrian Delia, who is trying for the role once again.
Grech will deliver a final speech to party members later tonight once a new party leader has been confirmed.Nicole Meilak
Sorting begins
Volunteers are beginning to sort the ballots in the counting hall. With around three volunteers on each table, they're picking up individual ballots from a bunch in the middle of their tables and organising them into separate piles for easy counting.Nicole Meilak
Who are the candidates?
As we wait for the counting process to kick off, let’s take a look at who the candidates are.
You surely remember Adrian Delia, who previously led the PN between 2017 and 2020, This is his third time contesting a PN leadership election, having contested succesfully in 2017 and unsuccessfully in 2020, when he lost to Bernard Grech.
Then there’s Alex Borg, long considered Delia’s political protege. He is the youngest candidate to contest the PN leadership in recent years, and a relatively new face to the political arena. He was elected to parliament for the first time in 2022.Nicole Meilak
What happens next?
The voting boxes have arrived at Dar Ċentrali and are being prepared for the counting process. After that, it will be a slightly tedious process to count each vote and find out who the elected winner is. During the counting process, the doors of Dar Ċentrali will be closed off.
Once the process is over, the doors will open to members and the PN General Convention will continue. Opposition leader Bernard Grech will give a speech, followed by a speech from his successor, whoever that will be.Nicole Meilak
Photos from Dar Ċentrali
Earlier, party members were socialising outside Dar Ċentrali as they wait for the counting process to kick off. Members were drinking beer and eating food as they celebrate the end of a summer-long election campaign.
Turnout at 86%
According to the PN's Electoral Commission, around 86% of eligible members turned out to vote in this election. This appears to be the highest turnout in a PN leadership election, according to PN officials.
MaltaToday is informed that two surveys held this week with Nationalist Party members, showed the number of undecided voters stood at around 30%. With this being the highest turnout reported, it appears the candidates managed to mobilise voters.Nicole Meilak
We're reporting live from Dar Ċentrali, which is buzzing with energy as party members help themselves to food and beer from stalls outside the party's headquarters. The leader hopefuls were also seen socialising with members as their campaign reaches a climax.Nicole Meilak
Good evening! Welcome to our live blog on the Nationalist Party's leadership election. We will be sharing live updates here as the night goes on and we found out who will be the next PN kap and Opposition leader.Nicole Meilak