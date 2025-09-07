Adrian Delia congratulates Borg, thanks supporters after PN election loss

Adrian Delia has reacted to his loss in the Nationalist Party election by saying he is humbled, thankful to his supporters, and hopeful of having earned respect from his critics.

In his first comments on Sunday morning after a gruelling night that saw him lose by a mere 44 votes, Delia congratulated Alex Borg for his victory.

“Thank you to all those who believed in me. I did my best to earn your trust. I am humbled. I hope that with my actions I will at least earn the respect of those who did not,” Delia wrote in a Facebook post.

Delia said he valued the trust shown to him during the leadership campaign, while also acknowledging those who had remained critical of him.

The result was officially known at around 4am, however, Borg had already called victory some three hours earlier when sampling showed that he managed to retain the lead.