Alex Borg vows unity as new PN leader in first speech to faithful

Alex Borg has pledged that the Nationalist Party will grow stronger and more united under his leadership in his first speech to the party faithful.

He was formally crowned leader on Sunday morning after winning the leadership race by a mere 44 votes.

“This is our moment, my friends. This is the moment of Malta and Gozo, the moment of the Nationalist Party,” Borg told party members gathered at the PN headquarters in Pieta. “We must come together to build a better future.”

Borg described the decision to contest the leadership as one of the hardest he has ever taken. He said he wanted to give the PN “hope” and show that it has the strength to win.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, Borg became the PN's new leader after a five-hour wait for the results.

Borg first made the winning announcement on Facebook, where he thanked his followers for their support in "starting this new chapter for the Nationalist Party".

Hours later, the electoral commission published results confirming the win. Borg obtained 50.1% of the members' votes.

He emphasised that his goal is to create an inclusive party, welcoming all those of good will, including those who have previously felt hurt or excluded.

The new leader stated that the era of “red and blue” and blame-shifting is over. He called on Maltese and Gozitans to come together and shape the future as one.

“The people are thirsty for change; they want hope, and we will give it to them,” Borg said.

He promised to involve everyone in the party, including former leader Adrian Delia and the full parliamentary group. Borg argued that Labour’s greatest fear is a united PN, adding that the government was teasing with an early election out of fear of such unity.

Borg also thanked outgoing leader Bernard Grech for always putting the party's interests first, and Delia for helping to revive enthusiasm within the party. He thanked his family, his partner, Sarah Bajada, and his mother.

Turning to PN members who did not vote for him, Borg said: “I want you with me. Let us unite. Let us build one party, a party of the nation, of all Maltese and Gozitans.”

He concluded his speech by pledging to be present in the streets, squares, homes, and businesses of the people. “This is our moment. Let us work together to rebuild the home of the Maltese and Gozitans.”