Abela announces special leave for parents with children in intensive care

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the introduction of special leave for parents whose children require treatment in intensive care units, addressing a gap in support for families facing some of their most challenging moments.

"We are working to introduce another special leave for this particular circumstance," Abela told supporters at a Labour Party gathering at the City Theatre in Valletta.

"Parents end up in a situation where they know when they enter hospital with their sick child but have no idea when the ordeal will end,” he said.

Abela praised Labour colleague Romilda Zarb for highlighting this important social cause, describing how parents often don't know the duration of their children's hospital stays in intensive care situations.

PN leadership

Abela also called for greater humility from his party in the wake of the PN leader leadership election, which he said was symptomatic of the chaos the Opposition was in.

He said the state of the PN placed greater responsibility on the PL to co timid delivering on its pledges.

Abela contrasted Labour's decisive leadership with what he said was the Opposition's inability to take clear positions.

"The responsibility grows on us all to work together with greater humility," he said. "Public trust is lent to us, not forever, and we must work for that trust every minute, every second."

The Prime Minister also confirmed the government would build a “world-class convention centre” through partnership with the private sector. "When we give our word, we keep it," he stated, adding that preparations are already underway for this major project.

Economic achievements featured prominently in the speech, with Abela pointing to Eurostat figures showing Malta's economy grew at double the European average in the first six months of the year. He also announced that Malta now has the lowest number of people dependent on social benefits in its history, whilst simultaneously investing more than ever in social programmes.

On international affairs, Abela confirmed Malta would officially recognise the Palestinian state, describing it as a necessary decision he would present to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The Palestinian people deserve to have their home and country, a state where they live in dignity," he stated.