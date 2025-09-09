Bank technical issue leads to delay in salaries for UM staff

University of Malta employees may face delays in receiving their salaries this week after a technical issue at the institution’s bank prevented transfers from being processed on time.

In an email circulated to staff, the university explained that efforts had been made to ensure payments were submitted ahead of the 8 September public holiday.

However, the bank failed to process the transfer file as part of measures to curb fraudulent transactions.

The problem, combined with the weekend and Monday’s holiday, means not all employees will receive their salaries by Tuesday, 9 September, as scheduled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience but this was something that was beyond our control and we are doing our utmost to have this issue resolved as expeditiously as possible,” the university said in its statement.

The university did not specify how many employees are affected, but said it is working with the bank to ensure payments are finalised as quickly as possible.

When contacted, a university spokesperson said the institution followed the same process it follows every time, however the issues stemmed from the bank.