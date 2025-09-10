Peter Agius says EU must support Malta in building stronger research and innovation sector

MEP Peter Agius has appealed for greater EU backing for Malta’s research and innovation efforts during a meeting with European Commissioner for Research, Ekaterina Zaharieva, in Strasbourg.

During the meeting Agius acknowledged Malta's progress in securing EU funding while drawing attention to some challenges.

He explained that since 2021, Maltese entities have submitted 745 proposals and successfully secured €56.84 million in funding. However, Agius stressed that Malta continues to lag behind other EU member states in certain capacity-building measures within research and innovation.

Significant hurdles include the absence of a research centre of excellence and a shortage of local scientists and researchers working in national and European institutions.

"Without adequate EU funding, it will be extremely difficult for Malta to set up a centre of excellence in this field," Agius stated.

A major concern raised by the MEP is the proposed reclassification of Malta as a "transition country" rather than a "widening country" in the upcoming Framework Programme for Research and Innovation.

This reclassification stems from Malta scoring above 75% of the Union average in the Innovation Scoreboard Index and showing positive performance under Horizon Europe. Agius warned that this change risks limiting Malta’s access to a portion of EU funds crucial for research and innovation.

"I am calling on the European Commission to go beyond the figures for Malta’s performance under Horizon Europe. We can’t allow this to penalise Malta in its efforts to invest in research and innovation as initiators of new growth and quality jobs," Agius said.