Alex Borg meets with Adrian Delia, PN staff and MPs during first day on the job

Newly elected PN (PN) leader Alex Borg marked his first day in office with a series of meetings and public appearances aimed at sending a message of party unity.

In a statement, the PN said that Borg’s first item on his agenda was a meeting with Adrian Delia. Both pledged to work closely together with the rest of the parliamentary group to strengthen the party.

In his first radio interview on Net FM, Borg reiterated his commitment to “people-centred politics,” adding that he will remain close to citizens in order to convey the PN’s message effectively.

Borg also spent time meeting party staff, including Net’s newsroom and administrative departments. Later, he chaired meetings of both the PN Executive Committee and the Administrative Council. Delia also addressed the council, with both leaders stressing that “the only winner from this election was the PN.”

They said that the leadership contest had invigorated the party and that their focus would now be on collective efforts to further consolidate the PN.

Borg is set to take the oath of office as Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday at the President’s Palace in Valletta.