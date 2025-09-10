Tourism minister meets NGOs on Comino for talks on protecting the island

Tourism Minister Ian Borg, has met with NGOs in Comino during discussions aimed at protecting the island's biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Borg met with representatives and volunteers from Friends of the Earth Malta, Birdlife Malta, and Din l-Art Ħelwa to learn about their ongoing projects on Comino.

The island’s Blue Lagoon is the subject of rehabilitation proposals aimed at ensuring ecological balance and sustainable public access.

During a visit to Comino’s old bakery, Friends of the Earth Malta guided Borg through their restoration efforts, explaining plans to convert the site into an environmental education hub.

Martin Galea de Giovanni, the NGOs director, commented on the historical degradation of Comino due to short-term profit overriding good governance. He said that through collective efforts, the Blue Lagoon could become a "model of sustainable stewardship."

Birdlife Malta representatives highlighted Comino's status as both a bird sanctuary and a Natura 2000 site. The NGO explained that it conducts bird migration studies at Wied l-Aħmar and researches colonies of Yelkouan Shearwater and Scopoli’s Shearwater.

Mark Sultana, Birdlife’s CEO, reiterated the NGO’s plea for sustainable practices and expressed hope that "proper planning, better control and the recent positive approach on the Blue Lagoon by the Ministry of Tourism would lead to a solution" for waste management concerns.

The visit concluded at the Santa Marija Tower, where Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers explained their guardianship of the tower since 2002, including restoration, upkeep, and public access.

Patrick Calleja, Din l-Art Ħelwa’s President, stated their anticipation for a "more organised, wholesome and sustainable arrangement for visitors to the Blue Lagoon."

Meanwhile, Borg commended the NGOs' efforts and urged all stakeholders to maintain active engagement in supporting the Blue Lagoon's long-term sustainability.

Borg said that government wants to intensify collaboration and implement necessary interventions for the site's rehabilitation.