Robert Abela invites Alex Borg to first meeting at Labour HQ

Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked the PN’s newly appointed leader for a meeting at Labour Party headquarters on Friday 12 September.

Abela is asking for the meeting to be held on Labour’s turf to discuss “matters that tackle our political work to the benefit of the Gozitan and Maltese people”.

This would be Alex Borg’s first meeting with the prime minister after being elected Nationalist Party leader on Saturday.

His predecessor’s first meeting with Abela not too cordial. Abela had met with former Opposition leader Bernard Grech in parliament but immediately attacked Grech on corruption and migration.

Abela first took Grech to task over his proposal to hold a public inquiry into the Electrogas power station deal. He accused Grech of being “24 hours late” in going to the police or a magistrate with claims of corruption in the deal.

Abela then turned to migration. The prime minister insisted that the government’s stand on migration was that Malta was full up, and he accused Grech of hindering Malta’s work in the EU by saying the opposite.

During his PN leadership campaign, Grech said he did not believe Malta was full up.