A new axis of power? What Beijing’s show of force signals to the rest of the world

China’s military parade this week, staged in Beijing with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un standing alongside Xi Jinping, was more than a show of firepower.

The image of the three leaders' shoulder to shoulder, echoing the optics of Cold War summits and Soviet-era displays of strength, carried a deliberate message of unity against the West.

At a moment when Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on, Europe continues to debate its own security posture, and the United States (US) grapples with Trump-era policy, the spectacle forces a reckoning with what closer ties between Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang might mean for global stability — and for Europe’s place in an increasingly fractured world.

To understand the implications, MaltaToday spoke to two experts: Clint Azzopardi Flores, Malta’s former ambassador to the EU Political and Security Committee and an economist, and Valentina Cassar, an academic within the department of International Relations at the University of Malta.

Is China a superpower?

The event on 3 September, organised to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II, saw Xi Jinping host more than 20 foreign heads of state.

A display of Chinese diplomatic and military power, the show included nuclear warheads, intercontinental ballistic missiles, unmanned drones and even robotic wolves.

Clint Azzopardi Flores said there are two perspectives from which to view the parade. The first is Xi Jinping’s invitation to controversial world leaders like Putin, Kim Jong Un and even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What is most striking is Putin, who as an aggressor and invader, just last week had the Americans literally roll out the red carpet for him,” he said. “We are seeing how China is getting closer to Russia, which we wouldn’t have thought possible before.”

The second aspect to analyse, according to Azzopardi Flores, is the military hardware on show. For years China has been an importer of weaponry, but over the last decade or so has shifted its strategy to position itself among the biggest exporters of weapons.

This represents a massive shift in trends and poses a challenge to European and American manufacturers. “In his address Xi Jinping said the world faces ‘peace or war.’ This to me says that China will not be backing down. It was like an expo for weapons. They were showing other countries what they have,” he said.

The sentiment was shared by Valentina Cassar, who said the parade was a gesture of power and status.

“We have seen China steadily growing into a superpower over the past 10 to 15 years, and it’s not yet on par with the United States, but it’s getting there,” she said.

Flores said he believes the US still holds an advantage over China on the ground, crediting its bottom-up military approach, which makes American forces more nimble and agile compared to China’s top-down structure.

Trump’s making?

A firebrand president who courted controversy either through social media posts or sweeping tariffs, Donald Trump continues to dominate news cycles worldwide.

Yet despite questions surrounding his policies, both Azzopardi Flores and Cassar agree that the Russia–China alignment has been long in the making.

Cassar pointed out it was Trump who met both Putin and Kim Jong Un, stressing issues started well before his presidency.

While not denying certain controversial decisions taken by Trump, she voiced agreement with keeping a line of communication open with such nations. “I think we have to recognise there is a fine line between staying true to our values and principles, but also ensuring communication is maintained.”

She also pointed to the less hostile approach taken by China, compared to Europe and the US, throughout the Ukraine war. The two also referred to the long-standing US interest in Taiwan, which pits Washington directly against Beijing.

“The Indo-Pacific theatre is of the most interest to the US, and you can see strategies being implemented elsewhere like Ukraine as testbeds for what could happen in the event of an invasion of Taiwan,” Flores said.

He pointed to the ‘porcupine strategy’ adopted by the Ukrainians in their defence against Russian forces, which in turn was adapted from Taiwan.

A porcupine strategy refers to a defence posture designed to make a smaller nation or force too costly and difficult for a larger adversary to attack or occupy. Rather than attempting to match the aggressor’s power, the defending side focuses on asymmetric tactics, including mobile units, fortified positions, and widespread use of anti-access and area-denial weapons. The aim is to impose persistent resistance and attrition, much like a porcupine deters predators with its quills, thereby discouraging invasion or long-term occupation.

What now for Europe?

As the East grows closer, the question of where Europe’s place in the world lies looms ever larger. The dilemma deepens further with a Trump-led United States reshaping its alliance with Europe and NATO.

“As the situation continues to unfold, I think the most compromised in all this is the EU,” Azzopardi Flores said.

The two experts both pointed to the post-Cold War trend of European nations becoming increasingly complacent in their dependence on the US for defence.

He explained how after the Cold War, European countries chose to redirect spending towards civilian priorities rather than defence.

Cassar explained how NATO is seen by European nations as a way of keeping the US tied in for security – a status quo that has been challenged by the current US President in his threats of pulling out.

But she said she does not see this happening anytime soon. “NATO is too embedded in US military culture.”

She also said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a reality check for Europe, as the idea of a superpower invading another nation on the continent had seemed far-fetched.

“It didn’t cross our minds. Historically, European nations’ greatest threats have always been each other, and that changed after World War II. This benefitted everyone, and so to have this invasion on Europe’s doorstep was shocking,” she said.

Flores said the EU must remain a strong economic bloc if it is to survive, saying it has already learnt to adapt to a certain extent.

“The EU has learnt its lesson that it must reduce its dependency on countries outside the bloc for raw materials and energy. Europe knows the inflation that struck it when Russia was sanctioned.”

What now for… Malta?

As for Malta, the two experts agreed that the country must retain its historical ties. Cassar said despite its small size, Malta’s neutrality and position in the Mediterranean help it plays an important role in foreign policy. “We saw this just last December when Malta hosted the OSCE conference,” she said.

Azzopardi Flores shared the sentiment, saying that while Malta has to remain aligned with EU policy and direction, it must also maintain relationships with countries like China. He also called for better investment in cybersecurity, hybrid threats and infrastructure.