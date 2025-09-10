WATCH | Alex Borg to unveil shadow cabinet ‘in days to come’

New PN leader Alex Borg was sworn in as Opposition leader on Wednesday, using the ceremony to urge unity and call for politics to rise above party colours

Alex Borg said he will announce his shadow cabinet “in the days to come” as he begins his tenure as Opposition leader.

Speaking to journalists at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta, shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday, Borg said he will announce his shadow cabinet within the coming days.

Borg, a lawyer from Gozo, will lead a parliamentary group that includes two former party leaders: Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

“I believe everyone – Adrian, Bernard – has a role to play in this party,” he said. “Like I said before, we are still discussing the roles of everyone, and soon the full list will be published.”

Borg was elected PN leader on Saturday, but his victory over Delia came by a razor-thin margin of just 44 votes.

After the election, Borg and Delia made efforts to publicly reconcile. They both posted a photo together on Tuesday and captioned it “together” on Facebook.

Borg confirmed that he met with Delia to project a sense of unity.

Borg also pledged that his first parliamentary speeches will focus on reforming Malta’s party financing laws, and that transparency in political donations will be at the top of his agenda.

Under current legislation, donations under €7,000 to political parties can remain anonymous. However, Borg has called for full disclosure of all contributions, even floating the possibility of introducing public funding to limit parties’ dependence on private donors.