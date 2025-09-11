Government says door-to-door gas deliveries will remain unaffected despite end of PSO

The Office of the Prime Minister has insisted that door-to-door delivery of gas cylinders will not be disrupted despite the government’s decision to terminate the 2014 public service obligation (PSO) agreements that subsidised gas distributors.

Responding to questions on the reform, an OPM spokesperson said the change is aimed at creating “a fairer and more competitive level playing field” in the distribution market. “Consumers’ access, including door-to-door deliveries, will remain unaffected, if not leading to an even better distribution service,” the spokesperson said.

The government stressed that energy subsidies, including for bottled LPG, would continue. “Government has been and will keep subsidising energy prices including those of bottled LPG, thus guaranteeing that bottled LPG prices will not increase,” the spokesperson added.

The PSO, introduced in 2014, had obliged distributors to serve households in remote areas, with the government justifying the measure on the grounds of Malta’s high levels of energy poverty and reliance on bottled gas in the absence of a distribution grid. At the time, the Malta Resources Authority warned that the dominance of Liquigas in a two-player market raised competition concerns and argued for separating distribution from production and supply.

According to the government, the termination of the PSO agreements will not affect households’ ability to receive cylinders at home but will instead open the way for a more competitive distribution system.