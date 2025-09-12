Government seeks to reduce deficit below 3% while maintaining energy and food subsidies

Government is eyeing a slight reduction in its deficit during 2026 while continuing to implement strategic energy and food subsidies designed to mitigate external economic pressures.

According to government’s pre-budget document, Malta’s deficit decreased from 4.7% of GDP in 2023 to 3.7% in 2024. The Finance Ministry said that projections suggest that the figure could go down below 3%.

This puts Malta on course to meet its Excessive Deficit Procedure correction deadline ahead of schedule. Government stated that the primary factors contributing to this projected reduction in 2025 are cited as the phasing out of restructuring costs for the national airline and an expected decrease in subsidies.

Expenditure on food and energy subsidies is reported to have decreased from 1.2% of GDP in 2023 to 0.9% in 2024, with a further reduction projected to 0.8% in 2025 and 0.7% in 2026.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana explained that Malta’s 5.9% real GDP growth will give government the ability to strengthen support for families and businesses.

Revenue collection has also seen substantial growth, with tax income increasing from €5.865 billion in 2023 to €7.182 billion in 2024. This was observed across, among others, income tax, customs, VAT, licenses, and social security contributions. Capital expenditure rose from €998 million in 2023 to €1.140 billion in 2024.

Government further stated that the labour market is holding steady with an 82.1% participation rate, with the unemployment rate being among the lowest in the EU at 2.5%.