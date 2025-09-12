Abela says government doesn't agree with state-financed political parties during meeting with Borg
Prime Minister Robert Abela met PN leader Alex Borg at Labour HQ on Friday.
Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that he disagrees with the state financing of political parties.
Abela said this during a meeting between himself and the new opposition leader at Labour HQ on Friday.
According to a statement by the PL, Abela urged PN Leader Alex Borg to work together in favour of Malta, as he called for national unity.
Abela said that the two sides of Parliament need to converge on issues such as the regeneration of the Grand Harbour, land reclamation, and constitutional appointments such as the Chief Justice.
When speaking about the importance of respectful dialogue, Abela mentioned that “government does not agree with the opposition on the financing of political parties by the state…”
Abela further stated that the date for Budget 2026 will be announced shortly.
Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook, Alex Borg said that he will go beyond partisan politics to truly serve the interests of the Maltese.
“We don’t want personal attacks, we want politics of unity,” Borg added.
The PN leader said that he insisted that the opposition is consulted when appointing people for constitutional roles.