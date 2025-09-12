Abela says government doesn't agree with state-financed political parties during meeting with Borg

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that he disagrees with the state financing of political parties.

Abela said this during a meeting between himself and the new opposition leader at Labour HQ on Friday.

According to a statement by the PL, Abela urged PN Leader Alex Borg to work together in favour of Malta, as he called for national unity.

Abela said that the two sides of Parliament need to converge on issues such as the regeneration of the Grand Harbour, land reclamation, and constitutional appointments such as the Chief Justice.

When speaking about the importance of respectful dialogue, Abela mentioned that “government does not agree with the opposition on the financing of political parties by the state…”