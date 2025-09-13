Alex Borg says PN cannot solely be an anti-corruption party

PN leader Alex Borg stated that the PN cannot solely be an anti-corruption party.

Borg was speaking on Andrew Azzopardi’s podcast on Campus103.7 as he continues his media tour after being elected the PN’s youngest leader in history.

During the hour-long interview, Borg touched upon a number of themes. He told Azzopardi that the party he leads now feels more enthusiastic.

Borg summarised the current state of affairs in Malta when he explained that Prime Minister Robert Abela is ready to throw the country into instability by toying with the notion of an early election.

“We have a government that’s more focused on holding its grip on power rather than stability.”

Borg criticised other aspects of government’s work, such as chipping away at local councils’ powers and making them bow down to ministers whenever something is needed in localities.

The PN’s new leader said that he doesn’t believe that a tunnel or bridge to Gozo would provide a long-term solution for the island, adding that the priority is to improve the transport system between the islands.

Borg was questioned on whether he would take his party further to the right, to which he replied that he is mostly only conservative when it comes to life-centred issues such as euthanasia and abortion.

When it comes to civil rights, Borg commended the PL for its work in this sphere and pledged to continue strengthening such rights, adding that he will attend this year’s Pride March.

On development, Borg sounded a bit less committed to attending a protest against government’s proposed planning reforms, saying that he would attend if he doesn’t have other commitments on the day.

He further slammed government for trying to force through its planning reforms while everyone is upset about overdevelopment. Borg said that he has no issue with sanctioning small illegalities (ċuċati), but questioned government’s ulterior motives behind the reforms.