WATCH | Cannabis roadside testing should include impairment test, leading pathologist says

Roadside drug tests should focus on determining whether a driver is impaired rather than rely solely on cannabis detection, leading pathologist Chris Barbara believes.

It would be a “fair and safe way” of catching people driving under the influence of cannabis without penalising those who are fully alert but would have traces of the drug on their body.

“The police are not looking for someone who consumed cannabis in a legal manner, but someone who is irresponsibly abusing and is not able to drive without running the risk of injuring themselves or others,” Barbara, who is also a director on the board of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis, told MaltaToday.

Barbara’s comments come as parliament is set to begin discussing on Monday tougher laws to deter drivers from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The legal changes include random roadside drug and alcohol tests.

Concerns have been raised by cannabis users that roadside drug tests could detect the presence of drugs despite having been consumed a day earlier. This, they argue, contrasts with government’s own policy on the regularisation of cannabis.

Barbara explained that the drug test would come in the form of a tongue-cell swab. He said cannabis is a fat-soluble substance, and so it is still present in the body after a period of time even though its psychoactive effects would no longer be felt.

“The psychoactive effects are at their most intense for the first three hours, but after that period start to drop gradually,” he said. “Therefore, it would not be fair to penalise someone who is responsible when driving, simply because they had a joint the day before.”

He also pointed out that other factors would affect how long cannabis remains detectable, such as the person’s fat percentage and how often they make use of cannabis. Barbara said that similar to alcohol, individual bodies react differently to the substance.

“You have people who smoke a joint and don’t feel anything, and you have someone who smokes a couple of puffs and cannot stand on their feet,” he said. “And that is why Doctors for Road Safety are saying a physical assessment should be carried out to test alertness. These are important aspects to consider.”

He was referring to a report presented by the doctors’ organisation to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri last week, in which it proposed an impairment approach to clamp down on drug driving.

The doctors proposed that in the case of cannabis, a positive roadside oral fluid test would also trigger an impairment test. If impairment is detected, a blood test would become mandatory, and an offence would be deemed committed if the acceptable limit is exceeded.

However, if the blood limit is not exceeded, or if the impairment test is negative, the report indicates that no offence would be recorded.

Barbara said the authorities want cannabis to be used responsibly and through the proposed law, responsibility will be attained if the necessary amendments are made.

Government has so far pushed for a zero-tolerance approach towards drug testing unlike alcohol, where the law sets limits. The proposed bill can still be amended at committee stage in parliament.

The legal changes come after a string of high-profile fatal incidents over the summer months involving motorists driving under the effect of substances. According to the Roads Policing Unit head Nicholas Vella, data from several road accidents confirms the higher incidence of driving under the influence.