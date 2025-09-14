The Alex Borg effect: ‘A wave of enthusiasm unseen in years’

Alex Borg’s election as leader of the Nationalist Party has created what insiders have described as a “wave of enthusiasm” unseen in many years.

Borg barely had time to settle in his week-old role with numerous people, some who have been long estranged from the party, asking to meet him.

Sources within the PN said the party was overwhelmed by the positive feedback received “from people from all walks of life” since Borg took the reins.

“It is normal to have people wanting to meet the leader when a new one is elected but this time around the level of enthusiasm is different and probably due to Alex Borg having a natural pull factor,” a source told MaltaToday.

The level of excitement that Borg’s election has generated has not been seen at Dar Ċentrali, the PN headquarters, for years, another source insisted. “Some people who were involved in the party at some time but fell by the wayside have turned up at PN HQ or are publicly expressing their views about Alex and the PN, which is a far cry from how things were up to a few months ago,” the source said.

However, for others who know Borg in Gozo, the situation is not surprising at all. A Gozitan PN member told this newspaper that what is happening now is just a reflection “on a much bigger scale” of how Borg is perceived in his home district.

“Alex Borg has always been someone who finds time to meet anyone in Gozo, irrespective of their social, economic or political background and he has this natural disposition to relate with people, so what I am witnessing now is certainly not surprising for me,” the source said.

They insisted that Borg’s personal success in the last general election on the 13th District was no coincidence. He achieved the highest personal voting tally after the party leader in an election the PN lost heavily.

“The more than 6,000 votes Alex Borg obtained definitely included Labourites and people who were adamant not to vote in the last election,” the source in Gozo said.

But Borg is also carrying out his own outreach with former PN MPs and activists in what the party sources described as an attempt to draw on all resources and talents.

“Alex Borg has always tried to maintain contact, as an MP, with former MPs and activists but this has now taken on a more important dimension in his role as leader,” sources close to the Borg said.

The same feeling of heightened enthusiasm is also being felt by PN MPs in their respective constituencies. Several MPs who spoke to MaltaToday also noted that Borg has created “curiosity” even among voters who are not naturally inclined towards the PN.

“After every leadership election we have experienced a wave of enthusiasm but this is on a bigger scale now and more importantly it has got people, even those who may have felt the PN was irrelevant because it had no chance, listening,” a seasoned MP said.

However, they also acknowledged that the hard work starts now. “It is good that people are curious and want to know more about Alex Borg and what he stands for but we have to see whether this momentum is maintained when the leader starts taking hard decisions,” the MP said.

But for the time being, it’s a good thing that Borg’s election has generated unprecedented interest in the PN, another MP said.

“It puts the onus on us to deliver substance and policies that make a difference and to communicate them well now that we have a listening electorate,” they added.

Meanwhile, the rigours of realpolitik still have to play out and one of the first decisions Borg will have to make is about the shadow portfolios and what role he will assign his predecessor, Bernard Grech, and his leadership election rival, Adrian Delia.

Borg has promised no radical changes but many will be waiting for his decisions to determine whether he is able to stamp his authority on a party that has been unruly for much of the past eight years.