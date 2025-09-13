Planning Authority CEO says local plan revision expected in the next two years

Planning Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg said a local plan revision is expected to begin within the next two years.

Speaking to Andrew Azzopardi on Campus 103.7, Buttigieg explained that amendments to building height restrictions will be introduced as part of the updated local plans.

He clarified that the process will first involve revising the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED), after which the local plans will be addressed.

Buttigieg has become one of the faces of a campaign to promote and defend government’s controversial planning reforms.

The proposed reforms, Bill 143 and Bill 144, were tabled just before parliament was suspended for summer and will make it harder for building permits to be overturned on appeal.

Bill 143 would hand much more power to the Planning Authority, effectively undermining local plans and paving the way for development across the country, whilst Bill 144, presented as a reform of the appeals process, would make it harder for citizens to challenge decisions, creating new obstacles and taking away the court’s ability to revoke permits.

Asked why no comprehensive revision of local plans has taken place, Buttigieg recalled that in 2013, the government launched a public consultation on the matter. He claimed that of 7,200 submissions, more than 6,900 were requests to enlarge development zones.

He went on to explain that the first step is the revision of the SPED, a process already underway.