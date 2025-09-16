Fortina deal scandal: Fondazione Falcone files criminal complaint with Police Commissioner

Fondazione Falcone has filed a criminal complaint with the Police Commissioner over the fraud suffered by taxpayers in the Fortina deal.

The complaint calls for an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy surrounding the public concession and its subsequent modification related to the Fortina Hotel.

On Monday, the National Audit Office (NAO) flagged serious concerns over the 2019 deal which saw government push through a parliamentary resolution to remove conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group.

The probe was requested in 2021 by Arnold Cassola.

The NAO found that taxpayers were short-changed by €16 million after deceased judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, and OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri kept a land valuation report hidden.

On Tuesday, Fondazione Falcone urged the Police Commissioner to initiate an investigation into the criminal acts and to facilitate a Magisterial Inquiry to gather evidence.

The complaint, filed by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, notes that the Financial Crimes Investigation Department has “highly sensitive information” about the case.

The NGO notes that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Lands Authority CEO Carlos Mifsud are the main suspects who should be investigated.

“We will use every legal tool available to ensure that justice is done, that those responsible are held accountable, and that the millions stolen are returned to the people,” the foundation said in its statement.