Ian Borg says government will recover every cent it is owed from Fortina deal

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg has announced that he will convene parliament’s Audit Committee to address NAO’s findings of the controversial Fortina deal.

Borg also said that government will work to recover any funds it is owed from the company.

READ ALSO | Keith Schembri’s hidden hand, a deceased judge and Fortina’s €16m ‘gift’

On Monday, the National Audit Office (NAO) flagged serious concerns over the 2019 deal which saw government push through a parliamentary resolution to remove conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group.

The probe was requested in 2021 by Arnold Cassola.

The NAO found that taxpayers were short-changed by €16 million after deceased judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, and OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri kept a land valuation report hidden.

Speaking to Times of Malta on Tuesday, Borg said he was unaware of the hidden report while he was lands minister at the time of the deal.

Borg said parliament must re-examine the concession in light of the new details.

He added that in the coming days he would urgently summon the audit committee, which he currently chairs, and request that the Auditor General submit the information not previously available to parliament.

When asked whether he felt responsible, given his role as lands minister at the time, Borg argued that neither he nor the parliamentary secretary could have known about the hidden valuation report.