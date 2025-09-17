Pilots’ association rebuffs MHRA criticism, calls for renewed talks with KM Malta Airlines

The Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) has denied claims made by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) that recent industrial action by pilots is damaging the industry.

ALPA accused MHRA of issuing “baseless statements” and urged the association to verify its facts before making public pronouncements.

ALPA said it has always respected MHRA’s autonomy to represent its members’ interests and expects the same in return. The union insisted that it has acted responsibly throughout the dispute with KM Malta Airlines, noting that it had made “multiple attempts” to hold constructive talks with airline management and had even offered to suspend directives to facilitate dialogue.

The association highlighted its assistance in crewing a Lyon-bound flight on 8 August, which it said was provided as a gesture of goodwill after the airline failed to ensure adequate standby staff.

Despite these efforts, ALPA said KM Malta Airlines’ management has “repeatedly refused” to resume discussions. It also expressed solidarity with the Union of Cabin Crew, which it said is facing similar difficulties in negotiations.

“These actions are not only responsible, but are the only path towards finding a resolution to sustainable working conditions at KM Malta Airlines, which is also to the benefit of MHRA,” the statement read.

ALPA said it remains committed to protecting its members, the travelling public, and the long-term sustainability of the national airline, while continuing to call for a return to constructive dialogue.