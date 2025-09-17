Sarah Bajada apologises after being caught driving with expired road licence, insurance

The Opposition leader’s partner, Sarah Bajada, has publicly admitted driving her car with an expired road licence and no insurance cover, after “mistakenly” failing to renew both.

In a Facebook post today, Bajada said she only realised her failure to renew both licence and insurance when she was stopped at a Transport Malta roadblock on Tuesday. The renewal was due at the end of July.

She apologised for the mishap, blaming the oversight on her involvement in what she described as “an intensive campaign” that saw her partner, Alex Borg, win the Nationalist Party leadership race.

“I sincerely apologise for this. There is no excuse, and I take full responsibility. Like anyone else, I am not perfect, and I should have taken care of this matter in due course. As a citizen, I will follow the necessary process and will settle the matter in due course,” Bajada wrote.

She explained that until last year she worked with a private company that always took care of her vehicle licence and insurance renewal.

“Once I left the company, these responsibilities were transferred to me. The renewal was due at the end of July 2025. During the past months, I was fully engaged in an intensive campaign and set aside many personal matters. I mistakenly failed to renew both the licence and insurance. Yesterday, I had an urgent need to pick up my son Sam, and on my way back I was stopped at a Transport Malta roadblock. It was only then that it was brought to my attention that both my licence and insurance had expired,” she wrote.

Bajada was a TV presenter and is a social media influencer, specialised in cooking healthy meals. She has published her own recipe books and describes herself as a fitness enthusiast.

Ironically, the incident comes at a time when parliament has started debating harsher penalties for drink and drug driving with the PN requesting that the tougher measures be also applied for reckless driving.

Driving an unlicensed car carries a fine of up to €1,200 or imprisonment not exceeding one year. Driving without third-party insurance carries a minimum penalty of €2,329, and a maximum of €4,658, or a maximum prison sentence of three months.