Maria Elena Despott is new Head of the European Commission Representation in Malta

Maria Elena Despott has been appointed as new Head of the European Commission Representation in Malta.

In this function, she will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Malta under the political authority of President Ursula von der Leyen. The date of effect for this appointment will be determined later.

Despott, a Maltese national, with a strong background in European, legal and economic affairs, brings 17 years of experience in the European Commission.

“Her expertise in communication and economic affairs, notably as a European Semester Officer, makes her well suited to lead the Commission's work in Malta. Since 2021, she has worked in this very Representation, gaining in-depth knowledge of both its functioning and the Maltese political landscape. She is skilled in developing strategies to build support for Commission policies, coordinating with stakeholders, tailoring messages to local needs, and facilitating communication between the Institution and the Member State to ensure effective cooperation,” a statement announcing her appointment read.

Before taking on her current role, she worked for 13 years at the European Commission, including as a Deputy Head of Unit responsible for antitrust cases and policy projects in the financial services sector between 2018 and 2021.

Prior to joining the Commission in 2008, she worked as a corporate and commercial lawyer in law firms in Malta.