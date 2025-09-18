Alex Borg announces names of PN CEO, campaign manager, among other roles

During his campaign to become party leader, Borg said that he would create a new CEO role for the party, explaining that this person would presume responsibility over the PN’s finances.

Agius Cabourdin is a lawyer, as Borg said that she also has a background in philanthropy and asset management. Agius Cabourdin is the founder of the FIDEM Charity Foundation.

Borg stated that part of his motivation to place Agius Cabourdin as the PN’s CEO was the belief that more women need to be involved in politics.

The new PN leader also named Simon Vella Gregory as the party’s campaign manager.

Vella Gregory is the PN’s former communications director who resigned less than a year since his appointment in 2021 citing personal reasons. Vella Gregory is a veteran NET journalist who also ran for a European Parliament seat in 2019.

On Thursday, Borg further named Munxar Mayor Damien Spiteri as his chief of staff.

Alex Borg also announced that he will be appointing Simon Mizzi as the chairman of his leadership delivery office, an office that Borg said will guide the PN to deliver its promises.

Mizzi is an engineer who, earlier this summer, suffered the loss of his child in an accident.

Borg told his supporters that the appointments are crucial for the party and will “put the PN on the map, unite and strengthen the party,” and will lead to victory.