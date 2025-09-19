Malta delivers formal letter to Palestinian President ahead of UN recognition

Malta has formally communicated to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas its decision to recognise the State of Palestine during next week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a Facebook post, the Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Ministry said he had met with Palestinian Ambassador to Malta, Fadi Hanania, to hand over an official letter from Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In the letter, Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated Malta’s “steadfast support” for the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people. He also confirmed that the government will make its recognition of Palestinian statehood official during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

In March 2024, Malta and three other European states committed themselves to recognising the State of Palestine when the conditions allow for such a State to be set up.

Malta already recognises the Palestinian right to a state, but this meant that the country would recognise a ‘future’ state.

After making the commitment, the prime minister postponed the recognition for over a year, arguing that it was not the right time for such a move.

Abela gave a hard deadline for the recognition earlier this year. The prime minister had initially announced such plans in May, aiming to declare recognition at a UN conference in June. However, the event was postponed, delaying the move.

After this, Abela said Malta would recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.